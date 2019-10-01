Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed By $484,000 Its John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holding; OCEANAGOLD COMMON CANADA (OCANF) Shorts Down By 12.94%

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) stake by 64.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 4,000 shares as John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)’s stock rose 6.78%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2,160 shares with $262,000 value, down from 6,160 last quarter. John Bean Technologies Corp now has $3.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 144,824 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

OCEANAGOLD CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had a decrease of 12.94% in short interest. OCANF’s SI was 3.82M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.94% from 4.38M shares previously. With 113,900 avg volume, 34 days are for OCEANAGOLD CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s short sellers to cover OCANF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.13% or $0.141 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 25,550 shares traded. OceanaGold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 29 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.05M for 22.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

