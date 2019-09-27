Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Raised Knowles (KN) Position by $396,000; Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined While Petroleum & Resources Cut Position by $4.33 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 1.01M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 309,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 234,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 543,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 12.65 million shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 9,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Knowles Corp (KN) Analyst Day Could Offer Visibility into New Businesses, Baird Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles +2% on shareholder letter to board – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 89,500 shares to 206,400 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 4,530 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Arosa Mgmt Lp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Brinker Capital invested in 0.15% or 289,304 shares. Paloma Partners invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 871,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.30M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 157,286 shares. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gam Holding Ag invested in 113,404 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Amica Mutual, Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,696 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 60,883 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.01% stake.