Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Raised By $1.13 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Stake; Last Week FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -7.56% below currents $269.67 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 27 by Goldman Sachs. DA Davidson maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. See FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) latest ratings:

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $269.67. About 198,392 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Net $53.1M; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.46 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 3,428 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co invested in 27,570 shares. Voya Invest Lc owns 367,249 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn invested in 2.62% or 602,386 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 1,152 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Page Arthur B accumulated 1,017 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.61% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). M&T Bancshares holds 11,770 shares. 169,141 are held by Principal Group Inc. Cullinan reported 18,315 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 2,570 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.17% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 44,431 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.67% above currents $96.81 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.35% or 585,327 shares in its portfolio. 7,672 are held by Tiedemann Limited Liability Company. Btim accumulated 0.01% or 5,501 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 11,908 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thomasville State Bank invested 0.56% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bryn Mawr Company holds 7,487 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 765,143 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Alps Incorporated stated it has 4,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Division invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Old National Savings Bank In stated it has 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hartford Mngmt holds 0.21% or 76,722 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 3.51% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio.

