Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $973,000; HARBORSIDE CANADA (HSDEF) Shorts Up By 46.45%

HARBORSIDE INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:HSDEF) had an increase of 46.45% in short interest. HSDEF’s SI was 22,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 46.45% from 15,500 shares previously. With 139,200 avg volume, 0 days are for HARBORSIDE INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:HSDEF)’s short sellers to cover HSDEF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.0266 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5066. About 5,850 shares traded. Harborside Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSDEF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired 7,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 55,000 shares with $7.66 million value, up from 48,000 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 6,000 shares to 4,000 valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited accumulated 1.03% or 6.62M shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt reported 3,500 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vestor Limited Company stated it has 2.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc holds 1.15% or 67,110 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 5,532 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap Mngmt has invested 2.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.49M shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 497,219 shares. Greenwood Llc holds 2.77% or 79,042 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 0.11% or 32,543 shares in its portfolio. 183,176 were reported by Associated Banc. 3,699 are owned by Private Mgmt Group.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.81% above currents $129.61 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.