Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Its Ncr New (NCR) Holding by $324,000; Ems Capital LP Cut American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $600,936

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 799,952 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $215.69. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Advisors reported 2,355 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 206 shares. Great Lakes Advisors stated it has 22,787 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 5,082 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.04M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc stated it has 87,785 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 14,444 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 23,677 shares. 3.20 million were reported by Franklin Resource Incorporated. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 1,630 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 549,909 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na invested in 2,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wendell David invested in 46,142 shares or 1.42% of the stock.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “What’ll ya have, What’ll ya have? The Varsity, the largest drive-in restaurant in the world, selects NCR Aloha – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here Are Four Stocks In Technology And Solar Energy That Have Broken Out On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Is a Buy and Hold, but Not at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NCR: The Blackstone Opportunity Updated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.