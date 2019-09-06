Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position as Stock Price Declined; Dt Investment Partners Holding in At&T (T) Boosted by $359,290 as Market Value Rose

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,915 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 2.95M shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsrs accumulated 8,555 shares. Lipe And Dalton has 87,239 shares. Van Eck owns 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 152,246 shares. 23,036 were reported by Miles. 40,555 are owned by New England Rech & Mngmt Inc. Interactive Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winch Advisory Limited Com reported 7,882 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 52,570 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Moreover, Bowen Hanes & Inc has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,976 shares. 50,700 were accumulated by Gabelli Co Inv Advisers. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.46% or 157,289 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 0.91% stake. 1.05M are held by Clark Estates New York. Westwood Inc owns 5.04M shares.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $315.80 million for 10.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

