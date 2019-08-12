Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding By $384,000; PINE CLIFF ENERGY LTD CANADA (PIFYF) Sellers Decreased By 4.16% Their Shorts

PINE CLIFF ENERGY LTD CANADA (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. PIFYF’s SI was 400,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 418,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.093 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 7,000 shares with $337,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 598,602 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The firm primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta. The company has market cap of $29.55 million. It also holds interests in natural gas liquids assets in the Sundance, Carstairs, Garrington, and Harmattan areas of Alberta; and natural gas assets in the Cadillac area of Southern Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves were 53,801.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and proved plus probable reserves were 70,935.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 12,000 shares to 22,000 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) stake by 17,000 shares and now owns 28,000 shares. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.61M shares. 4,517 are owned by Cibc State Bank Usa. Cambridge Incorporated invested in 115,612 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Natl Pension Ser accumulated 380,951 shares. D E Shaw has 0.23% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Farmers Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 900 shares. 69,775 are held by Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd. Goldman Sachs reported 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Parkside State Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Invsts has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.03% or 19,402 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).