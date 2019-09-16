Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Cut Stake in Target (TGT) by $688,000; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.51 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.57M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J had bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620 on Wednesday, August 14. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. On Tuesday, August 13 BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was bought by Kramer Kevin B.

