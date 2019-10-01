Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Boosted Position in Knowles (KN); Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 882,879 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 2,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 16,412 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 19,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.16. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.43 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

