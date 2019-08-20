Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Stake in Hubspot (HUBS) by $332,000 as Share Price Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $193.03. About 224,582 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 231,000 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year's $1.71 per share. CCK's profit will be $212.77M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $37.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.