Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Its Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $384,000 as Stock Price Declined; Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.57 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.47M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 21,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,909 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 63,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.27M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.67 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

