Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $351,000; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Trimmed Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 426,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.91M, down from 450,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 426,590 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.5% stake. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 62,731 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,582 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 25,450 shares. Adage Partners Grp Limited Liability Com owns 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.06 million shares. West Oak Capital Lc owns 38,015 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 192.55M shares or 0.41% of the stock. The Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Curbstone Fincl Management Corp accumulated 12,996 shares. 54,670 were reported by Perkins Coie. Schafer Cullen Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 5,410 shares to 54,117 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).