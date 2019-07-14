Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Incyte (INCY) Position By $430,000; Buzz US Sentiment Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:BUZ) Shorts Up By 100%

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Incyte Corp (INCY) stake by 55.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as Incyte Corp (INCY)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 4,000 shares with $344,000 value, down from 9,000 last quarter. Incyte Corp now has $17.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 954,315 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite St; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Buzz US Sentiment Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:BUZ) had an increase of 100% in short interest. BUZ’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 300 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Buzz US Sentiment Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:BUZ)’s short sellers to cover BUZ’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Incyte had 18 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital downgraded Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) rating on Friday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Incyte and Zai Lab Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for INCMGA0012 in Greater China – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 22,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 295 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd invested in 0.02% or 12,184 shares. Ashford Management accumulated 152,888 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 3,492 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.34% or 1.80 million shares. 3,800 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Nomura Asset Management Comm accumulated 39,843 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 10,613 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Credit Agricole S A invested in 107,320 shares.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91M for 58.90 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider Trower Paul sold $435,975. $811,900 worth of stock was sold by SWAIN PAULA J on Friday, February 1. $1.19 million worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) was sold by Wenqing Yao on Thursday, January 17.