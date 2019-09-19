Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position by $380,000; Springbok Capital Management Holding In Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) Was Has Upped

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.365. About 1.58 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $177.3. About 3.86M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De reported 305,027 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Ltd has 0.1% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 179,074 shares. 800 are held by Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Barclays Public Limited Com has 263,971 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 122,654 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,547 shares. D E Shaw invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Stifel reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 30,978 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.00M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 94,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,669 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Lc invested in 6,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 238,581 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

