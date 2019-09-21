Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted Its Knowles (KN) Position; Hodges Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $3.14 Million

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 2.26M shares traded or 152.08% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 59,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 169,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 109,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 704,199 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 46,232 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc has 10,267 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.93% or 154,929 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 31,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack Trust holds 30 shares. 1.03M are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability. Polen Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,290 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc reported 603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Communications Lta reported 3,967 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 44,821 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 53,008 shares. Maverick Capital owns 268,496 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,285 shares to 50,293 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 14,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,950 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc.