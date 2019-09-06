Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Share Value Rose, Private Advisor Group Decreased Position

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 13,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 19,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 1.17M shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.04% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,925 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 132,412 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 6,325 shares. Investors holds 0.05% or 3.77 million shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Chickasaw Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research, a Iowa-based fund reported 19,952 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 400 shares stake. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested in 6,911 shares. Washington Cap has invested 0.67% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.37 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 51,025 shares to 483,195 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.11% or 9,505 shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Limited Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William & Il accumulated 269,556 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 525,815 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa accumulated 11,409 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.54 million shares. James Investment Rech reported 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 34,826 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Suntrust Banks has 346,315 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,432 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 319,709 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 28,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.