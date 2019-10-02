Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted By $380,000 Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position; WAJAX ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (WJXFF) SI Decreased By 37.99%

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) stake by 950% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired 95,000 shares as Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)’s stock declined 24.58%. The Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 105,000 shares with $449,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Pitney Bowes Inc now has $724.62M valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 233,974 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial

WAJAX CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had a decrease of 37.99% in short interest. WJXFF's SI was 39,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 37.99% from 63,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 198 days are for WAJAX CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WJXFF)'s short sellers to cover WJXFF's short positions. It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Wajax Corporation (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com

Wajax Corporation engages in the sale, rental, and after-sale parts and service support of mobile equipment, power systems, and industrial components. The company has market cap of $250.10 million. The firm operates through Equipment, Power Systems, and Industrial Components divisions. It has a 8.28 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment distributes, modifies, and services equipment, such as excavators, articulated dump trucks, lift trucks, mining trucks and shovels, forest harvesting equipment, utility equipment, loader backhoes, container handlers, cranes, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 60,108 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 286,868 shares. 530 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Nuveen Asset Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 848,100 shares. Tower Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 152 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc has 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Com owns 75,081 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 372,200 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 40,000 shares. Black Creek Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 230,000 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Voya Inv Limited Co reported 209,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity. Dies Jason bought 1,500 shares worth $6,045.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 18,000 shares to 97,000 valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 109,500 shares. Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) was reduced too.