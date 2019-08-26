Niu Technologies (NIU) Reaches $8.34 After 8.00% Down Move; Castleark Management Boosted By $1.11 Million Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding

The stock of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 208,976 shares traded. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $619.97 million company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $7.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NIU worth $49.60 million less.

Castleark Management Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 38,200 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 577,620 shares with $16.81M value, up from 539,420 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.61M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $619.97 million. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 23.67% above currents $28.1 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”.

