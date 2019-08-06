Niu Technologies (NIU) Reaches $7.72 After 5.00% Up Move; Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Sentiment Is 0.57

Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (AEY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 7 sold and decreased positions in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.13 million shares, down from 1.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Addvantage Technologies Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 404,974 shares traded or 73.29% up from the average. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $573.70 million. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.745. About 12,203 shares traded. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) has risen 22.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. for 351,061 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 5,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 105,127 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,928 shares.