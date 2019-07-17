Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; READEN HOLDING (RHCO) Shorts Raised By 25%

Analysts expect Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 26.NSANY’s profit would be $887.67 million giving it 7.91 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 60.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 268,398 shares traded or 82.13% up from the average. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO) had an increase of 25% in short interest. RHCO’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25% from 4,000 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 5 days are for READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO)’s short sellers to cover RHCO’s short positions. It closed at $0.029 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.07 billion. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. It has a 4.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Readen Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, on line music and video, and recycling industries in the Netherlands and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.36 million. It engages in the purchase and production-planning, and the communication with hardware and application developers; purchases and distributes plastic products used in the recycling industry; owns a hotel and estates; sells and markets labels, prepaid vouchers, and simcards, as well as engages in physical and electronic distribution via terminals to retailers and distributors; and delivers glassfiber, Internet, VoIP, mobile, TVIP, PoIP, AoIP, and online services in the cloud and e-view managed energy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers glassfiber networks on an open bases for active operators and service providers; provides online music records that are distributed as MP3 files; engages in ship management and supply; trades in non-dairy products; produces and distributes a range of infant milk formulas; and supplies stable isotopes, deuterated solvents, and high purity materials for medical and chemical research.

