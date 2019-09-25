NiSource (NI) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position By $435,000

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 42.93%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 110,000 shares with $3.25M value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 450,471 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s rating was boosted by research professionals at BidaskScore to a “Hold” rating in a an analyst report published on 25 September.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.94 million for 188.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 18,700 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt owns 2.81 million shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Meeder Asset Inc holds 1,897 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 41,045 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 30.70 million shares. 20,729 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Invests Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,919 shares. American Invest Services has invested 0.28% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Barclays Plc reported 518,926 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,879 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.24 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 90.38 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Among 3 analysts covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has $77 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64’s average target is 182.56% above currents $22.65 stock price. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AERI in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, August 8 with “Market Outperform”.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. $1.57 million worth of stock was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC on Friday, August 30. RUBINO RICHARD J also bought $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9. Another trade for 26,250 shares valued at $498,953 was bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR.