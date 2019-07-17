NiSource (NI) to pay $0.20 on Aug 20, 2019; Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (OPRA) Shorts Lowered By 16.28%

Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA) had a decrease of 16.28% in short interest. OPRA’s SI was 210,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.28% from 251,300 shares previously. With 109,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s short sellers to cover OPRA’s short positions. The SI to Opera Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 1.1%. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 37,238 shares traded. Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:NI) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. NiSource Inc’s current price of $29.14 translates into 0.69% yield. NiSource Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 1.48 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 139,432 shares. 53,141 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Capital Finance Advisers Lc holds 12,696 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Incorporated holds 44,808 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Numerixs invested in 7,400 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 16,524 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 952 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 3.62M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Natl Ins Co Tx holds 164,780 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 1.07 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund owns 7,406 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 24,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Utah Retirement holds 70,043 shares.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It has a 33.19 P/E ratio.

