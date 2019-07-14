NiSource (NI) to pay $0.20 on Aug 20, 2019; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Raised Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) Holding

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) stake by 3950.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 28,208 shares as Sterling Bancorp/De (STL)’s stock rose 2.18%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 28,922 shares with $538.82 million value, up from 714 last quarter. Sterling Bancorp/De now has $4.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 1.14 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:NI) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. NiSource Inc’s current price of $29.34 translates into 0.68% yield. NiSource Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 1.14M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Of Vermont has 2,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Co owns 7,887 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 13,614 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Jennison Assoc Lc invested in 5.63 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 93,459 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 159,663 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 27,393 were reported by Hightower Ltd Co. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 8,535 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cambridge Advisors has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -2.86% below currents $29.34 stock price. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $29 target.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: NiSource (NI) Said to Plan Sale of Unit Tied to Gas Explosions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 731 shares to 12,078 valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 43 shares and now owns 3,434 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was reduced too.