NiSource (NI) to pay $0.20 on Aug 20, 2019; Bluemountain Capital Management Cut Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake

NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:NI) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. NiSource Inc’s current price of $29.56 translates into 0.68% yield. NiSource Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 2.03 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 20.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 56,157 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 12.98%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 212,947 shares with $9.48 million value, down from 269,104 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 1.64M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NI in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The has 70,698 shares. Bp Pcl stated it has 83,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 50 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0% or 386 shares in its portfolio. South Street Ltd holds 0.39% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 45,100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 53,141 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 4,438 shares. 4.51M were reported by Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma. Private Advisor Gp Limited has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 2.31 million shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 5.32 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 51,700 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 100 shares.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity. 10,241 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares with value of $422,748 were sold by Frykman Karl R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 1.47 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 4,900 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 13,728 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 9,671 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Group Limited Liability Co holds 2.19% or 207,930 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett Communications has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Brinker Capital owns 5,121 shares. 252 were accumulated by Parkside Fin State Bank And. Pennsylvania-based Addison Co has invested 0.3% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 143,011 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Nomura holds 313,198 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pentair has $50 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 25.78% above currents $36.97 stock price. Pentair had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 7.04% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PNR’s profit will be $113.45M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.49% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) stake by 44,402 shares to 62,778 valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 160,681 shares and now owns 207,999 shares. Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) was raised too.