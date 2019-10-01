Nisource (NI) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $894,264; Ppg Inds (PPG) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Decreased Its Holding by $726,016 as Stock Price Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 99.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 39 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 588,732 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 16,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470,000, down from 48,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 882,195 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 0.77% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 16,707 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.04% or 281,760 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 30,863 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 367,578 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.4% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The Singapore-based Temasek (Private) Limited has invested 1.44% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Guggenheim Capital Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 56,021 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 6,057 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 7,783 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 290,241 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Madison Inv Inc accumulated 612,338 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 2.78M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 3,177 shares to 9,052 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 31,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Vol (USMV) by 5,500 shares to 144,095 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

