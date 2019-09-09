Nisource (NI) Shareholder Atria Investments Lifted Position by $313,068; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 11,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 83,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 72,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 539,093 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $951.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $215.07. About 16.07M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,156 shares to 12,163 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 15,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,030 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 19.00 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

