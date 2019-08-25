Nisource (NI) Share Value Rose While Luminus Management Increased Its Stake; As Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined, Investure Upped Its Holding by $2.55 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 150.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 737,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 488,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 1.96 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares to 168,130 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.30M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc invested in 636 shares. Rampart Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 47,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 1,074 shares. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 35,670 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 330 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.03% or 110,829 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Barclays Pcl owns 346,529 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.21% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 122,553 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5.14M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 30,300 shares.