Nisource (NI) Holding Increased by Atria Investments Llc; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Increased Holding

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 11,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 83,720 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 72,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 658,571 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 22,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 26,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 887,847 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 62,310 shares to 16,193 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,961 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,303 shares to 33,894 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 31,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

