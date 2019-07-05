Nisource (NI) Holder Luminus Management Upped Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 150.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 737,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13M, up from 488,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 1.33 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 176,404 shares. Matarin Cap Management Llc has 10,020 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,424 shares. 38,687 were reported by Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 208,832 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Lc. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc owns 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,246 shares. Courage Miller Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,672 shares. Boston Rech And has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bollard Ltd Llc reported 27,608 shares. Grimes Communication owns 123,685 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 308,519 shares. 20,722 are held by Cutter And Company Brokerage. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Tru Investment has 5.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,786 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 354,584 shares to 187,544 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 56,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,946 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.