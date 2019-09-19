NiSource Inc. (NI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

We will be contrasting the differences between NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource Inc. 29 2.10 N/A -0.39 0.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 12 4.15 N/A 0.43 28.95

Table 1 highlights NiSource Inc. and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NiSource Inc. and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NiSource Inc. and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.19% for NiSource Inc. with average price target of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of NiSource Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.99% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. NiSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.62% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.16% 3.41% 10.37% 13.49% 26.91% 23.88%

For the past year NiSource Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. beats NiSource Inc.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.