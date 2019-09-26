NiSource Inc. (NI) Touches $30.53 High on Sep, 26; Shorts at Kirby (KEX) Lowered By 9.53%

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) had a decrease of 9.53% in short interest. KEX’s SI was 4.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.53% from 4.57 million shares previously. With 492,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s short sellers to cover KEX’s short positions. The SI to Kirby Corporation’s float is 7.74%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 164,230 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $32.97 target or 8.00% above today’s $30.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $11.40 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $32.97 PT is reached, the company will be worth $912.00 million more. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 778,652 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI)

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.94 million for 190.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 91.7 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137,413 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. 71,879 are owned by Comerica Commercial Bank. Carroll Fincl Assoc has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 104,299 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 13,542 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 140,365 were reported by Stevens Management L P. Missouri-based Ent Service Corporation has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cohen Mgmt owns 21,200 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cipher L P reported 72,537 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 3.31M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,193 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 153,377 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 138,293 shares.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NiSource Statement on NTSB Investigation – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NiSource (NI) Issues Statement on NTSB Investigation – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It has a 44.92 P/E ratio. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges.