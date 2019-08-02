NiSource Inc. (NI) Reaches $29.92 52-Week High; Northeast Bancorp Has 0.96 Sentiment

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 25 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 26 decreased and sold their stock positions in Northeast Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) hit a new 52-week high and has $30.82 target or 3.00% above today’s $29.92 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.17B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $30.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $335.07 million more. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 388,136 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northeast Bancorp and Northeast Bank Complete Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Corporate Reorganization Nasdaq:NBN – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Receipt of Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals for Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 256 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NBN) has risen 6.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $217,096 activity.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $191.86 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -4.75% below currents $29.92 stock price. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 89.83 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NiSource’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ameriprise reported 1.54 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 21,777 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 3,200 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Voya Invest Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.03% or 149,256 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) reported 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Perkins Coie owns 521 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,170 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).