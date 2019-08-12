NiSource Inc. (NI) Reaches $28.74 After 6.00% Up Move; Polygon Management LTD Lifted Dht Holdings (DHT) Position

Polygon Management Ltd increased Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd acquired 106,000 shares as Dht Holdings Inc (DHT)’s stock rose 4.24%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 1.26M shares with $5.60 million value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Dht Holdings Inc now has $756.86M valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 432,185 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS

The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 832,486 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging InfrastructureThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $10.73B company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $30.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NI worth $643.80 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.16% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 311,441 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Serv Corporation reported 5,812 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 20,058 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 13,909 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,794 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 330 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 507,206 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 7,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 404,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside State Bank Trust has 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 115 shares. Svcs holds 30,244 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 86.31 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20.