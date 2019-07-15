NiSource Inc. (NI) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Comparing side by side

Both NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource Inc. 28 2.09 N/A -0.39 0.00 Just Energy Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.06

In table 1 we can see NiSource Inc. and Just Energy Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6% Just Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NiSource Inc. and Just Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Just Energy Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -2.86% for NiSource Inc. with consensus price target of $28.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Just Energy Group Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 26.44% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Just Energy Group Inc. is looking more favorable than NiSource Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NiSource Inc. and Just Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 31.23% respectively. NiSource Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Just Energy Group Inc. has 34.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NiSource Inc. 2.15% 0.29% 4.82% 7.26% 12.92% 10.69% Just Energy Group Inc. -0.27% 5.22% 2.54% -3.97% -10.59% 10%

For the past year NiSource Inc. has stronger performance than Just Energy Group Inc.

Summary

Just Energy Group Inc. beats NiSource Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.