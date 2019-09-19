NiSource Inc. (NI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of NiSource Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NiSource Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NiSource Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.80% -0.60% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NiSource Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for NiSource Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.38

With average target price of $28.5, NiSource Inc. has a potential downside of -3.19%. The potential upside of the rivals is 27.03%. NiSource Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NiSource Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NiSource Inc. 0.78% 3.85% 8.36% 10.99% 15.44% 17.12% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year NiSource Inc. has weaker performance than NiSource Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

NiSource Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, NiSource Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. NiSource Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NiSource Inc.

Volatility and Risk

NiSource Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NiSource Inc.’s competitors are 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

NiSource Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NiSource Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors NiSource Inc.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.