Nisource Com (NI) Share Value Rose While Assetmark Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $57.97 Million as Market Value Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 342,460 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 55,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 65,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 774,619 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NI’s profit will be $18.65 million for 148.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.90% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In Com Cl A (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 25,185 shares to 55,180 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT) by 99,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 1.46% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 12,270 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Comerica Retail Bank owns 125,645 shares. Sei Invs Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tarbox Family Office invested in 296 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 952 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 14,167 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 8,214 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 648,200 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 1,353 shares to 39,633 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,556 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).