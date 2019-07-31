NIO Inc. (NIO) Reaches $3.49 After 7.00% Up Move; Sprott Lifted Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position

The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.11% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.485. About 11.34M shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $3.66 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $3.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NIO worth $256.34M more.

Sprott Inc increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 15,000 shares as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)’s stock rose 6.13%. The Sprott Inc holds 35,000 shares with $3.16M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co now has $6.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 316,934 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of NIO in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Underperform” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Sprott Inc decreased Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 188,983 shares to 212,841 valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 104,018 shares and now owns 27,663 shares. Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was reduced too.

