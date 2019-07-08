NIO Inc. (NIO) Reaches $3.42 After 8.00% Up Move; Highline Capital Management Cut Anthem (ANTM) Stake

The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 24.61 million shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.90B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $3.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NIO worth $311.84M more.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 17.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 59,206 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 278,858 shares with $80.03M value, down from 338,064 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $73.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $284. About 447,958 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Urogen Pharma Ltd stake by 525,200 shares to 986,878 valued at $36.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 53,130 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The firm is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

More notable recent NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will NIO Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Bet on the Long Shot That Is Nio Stock Because It Wonâ€™t Pay Off – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why NIO Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Both the EV Market and Nio Stock Have Credibility Problems – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) rating on Thursday, April 4. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6.2 target. Citigroup upgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6.8 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.