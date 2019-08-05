NIO Inc. (NIO) Reaches $2.96 After 4.00% Down Move; Childrens Place Retail Stores (PLCE)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Childrens Place Retail Stores Inc (PLCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 121 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 80 cut down and sold positions in Childrens Place Retail Stores Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 19.93 million shares, up from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Childrens Place Retail Stores Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 41 Increased: 72 New Position: 49.

The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 20.18M shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.11B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.84 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NIO worth $124.40 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO has $10.2 highest and $6.2 lowest target. $7.55’s average target is 155.07% above currents $2.96 stock price. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 7. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Citigroup upgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The firm is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. for 105,600 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 294,810 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 2.52% invested in the company for 152,400 shares. The New York-based Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 93,375 shares.

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 75.71% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.7 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $2.69M for 127.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.78% negative EPS growth.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

The stock decreased 4.99% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 338,591 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Net $31.5M; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018

