NIO Inc. (NIO) Reaches $2.70 After 6.00% Down Move; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) stake by 125.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 119,369 shares as Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)’s stock declined 1.28%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 214,369 shares with $2.59M value, up from 95,000 last quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $248.08M valuation. The stock increased 4.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 99,370 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.1565 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7035. About 8.49M shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.82 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NIO worth $169.26 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 535,173 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 3,822 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 28,500 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1,527 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 0.68% or 1.18M shares. Moreover, Alyeska Inv Group Lp has 0.04% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 195,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Group accumulated 958,493 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company owns 83,122 shares. 13,577 were reported by Grp Inc Inc. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 86,034 shares. State Street reported 389,291 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 31,092 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 1.23 million shares to 593,045 valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Laureate Education Inc stake by 170,297 shares and now owns 38,556 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity. BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold $4.13 million worth of stock or 386,289 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $22’s average target is 108.33% above currents $10.56 stock price. Concert Pharma had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. UBS maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by H.C. Wainwright. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust.

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO has $10.2 highest and $6.2 lowest target. $7.55’s average target is 179.27% above currents $2.7035 stock price. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6.8 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6.2 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

