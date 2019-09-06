NIO Inc. (NIO) Forms $2.89 Double Bottom; Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD (JCTCF)’s Sentiment Is 0.13

NIO Inc. (NIO) formed double bottom with $2.77 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.89 share price. NIO Inc. (NIO) has $3.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.885. About 2.94M shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD (JCTCF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 1 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 8 decreased and sold their equity positions in Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 809,074 shares, down from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

It closed at $8 lastly. It is down 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.83 million. It operates through four divisions: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. for 359,482 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 179,808 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,200 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,350 shares.