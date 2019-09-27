NIO Inc. (NIO) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Comparing side by side

Both NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO Inc. 3 -2.99 635.02M -3.12 0.00 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 25 0.00 1.76B 3.18 7.82

Demonstrates NIO Inc. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO Inc. 21,681,177,233.77% 0% -131.2% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 7,093,913,744.46% 7.4% 3%

Liquidity

NIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NIO Inc. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 155.13% for NIO Inc. with consensus target price of $4.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NIO Inc. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.3% and 2.2%. 52.52% are NIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIO Inc. -5.45% 33.46% -25.85% -53.49% 0% -45.53% Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -5.61% -4.75% -10.28% -17.12% -18.24% -5.94%

For the past year Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than NIO Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Honda Motor Co. Ltd. beats NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.