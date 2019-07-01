Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped By $982,300 Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Position; Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 22 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold stock positions in Essa Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.74 million shares, down from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Essa Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 126.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 89,300 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)’s stock rose 15.03%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 160,000 shares with $1.78M value, up from 70,700 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $21.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.74% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 4.45 million shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 2,483 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) has risen 2.78% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 26/04/2018 – ESSA BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 26/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Texas’ ESSA State Plan; 23/04/2018 – Essa Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 24; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval; 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Reporting and Recognition Committee; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 3 (evening); 09/05/2018 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa is the chairman of Bahrain’s semi-autonomous governmental agency Tamkeen, tasked with driving the kingdom’s economic development; 20/04/2018 – DJ ESSA Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESSA); 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. for 119,600 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 843,068 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.45% invested in the company for 59,243 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.34% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,777 shares.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $172.50 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

