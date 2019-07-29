Nine Masts Capital LTD Upped By $1.37 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Cut Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 7.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 1.18M shares with $33.58M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 416,526 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 32.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 7,500 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 30,500 shares with $5.57 million value, up from 23,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $460.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.96. About 9.46M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) stake by 145,617 shares to 109,433 valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) stake by 1.49 million shares and now owns 4.44 million shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was reduced too.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.17 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP holds 0.03% or 21,924 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Piedmont Advisors has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citigroup has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.32 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 387,753 shares. 65,276 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alyeska Invest Gru Inc Limited Partnership has 358,175 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 560,959 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Company holds 105,777 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 885,209 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 201,628 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.