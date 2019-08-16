Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Sony (SNE) Holding by $2.36 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Trimmed Holding

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 4.30 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd analyzed 57,622 shares as the company's stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 10,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 67,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 547,865 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corp Receives a Favorable Final Determination in United States ITC Case Against Sony Corp; 21/05/2018 – Sony and Mubadala Capital Have Been Partners in Administering EMI Music Publishing; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA'S 'B+' IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 29/05/2018 – Gaming Realms Signs Licensing Deal With Sony to Create Gaming Website; 21/05/2018 – Harte Hanks' Sony Electronics email campaigns win three platinum creative awards; 23/04/2018 – STEPHEN CURRY'S UNANIMOUS MEDIA IN PACT W/ SONY PICTURES; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY OUT EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B;

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

