Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake by $5.09 Million as Market Value Declined; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Price Rose, Landscape Capital Management Has Raised by $5.18 Million Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 408.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 95,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,440 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 23,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 79,810 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 39,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 869 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 492,413 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reimagines America’s Cup Collection From 1993; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $40.70 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE sold $1.31M worth of stock.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UBNK, FCBI, CART, and TOWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Ralph Lauren Is Finally A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: RL, GPRO, CRON – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 56,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial owns 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,020 are held by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Ltd Partnership. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Co has 1,598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 341,323 shares stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.11% or 19,542 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 512 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.03% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.43% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 748,863 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 9,651 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 101,346 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. International Gp invested in 77,132 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.26 million were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 238,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested in 365 shares. Capital Va reported 125,617 shares. Invsts stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ftb Advsr holds 144 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 106,819 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,065 shares. Voya owns 0.12% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.01 million shares. Charles Schwab invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 346,200 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 102,379 shares to 64,582 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 81,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,212 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Calif Value Mun Inc (VCV).