Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $506,142; Rr Partners LP Position in Meritage Homes (MTH) Boosted by $2.30 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 734,572 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. It closed at $70.59 lastly. It is down 47.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $93.41M for 40.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,238 shares to 4,838 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 37,600 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $70.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,462 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

