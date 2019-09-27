Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) as Shares Declined; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $800,204

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.99. About 1.17M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc analyzed 10,529 shares as the company's stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 174,471 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 313,977 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71 million for 143.59 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,070 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 92,489 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 22,922 shares stake. Endurant Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.21% or 1,962 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 296 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 1,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. King Luther Mngmt has 4,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 24,930 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Lpl Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,923 shares. Logan Management invested in 1.84% or 114,447 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Company owns 3,488 shares. 6,888 are owned by Piedmont Investment Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 352,152 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 20,600 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 41,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169.