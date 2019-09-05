Nine Masts Capital LTD Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.37 Million; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $860,046 as Market Value Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 659,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92 million, up from 654,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg or Sandberg won’t be in the same role a year from now: Analyst with a sell on Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 10.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 34,111 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 145,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,433 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

