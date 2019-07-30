Nine Masts Capital LTD Raised Its Holding in Wipro LTD (WIT) as Share Price Rose; Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) as Stock Price Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 22,793 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 09/03/2018 – Wipro, First Book, Bring New Books to Chicago Area Kids; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 26/04/2018 – Wipro likely to battle slow-growth phase for another year; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Siasat Daily: Wipro chairman Azim Premji quietly donate more to philanthropic causes; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO INVEST $55M IN ENSONO’S COMBINED COMPANY

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.98% or $24.58 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 344,699 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 1.49 million shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 656,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,147 shares, and cut its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class C by 2,116 shares to 2,174 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).